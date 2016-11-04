Froth in Kaggadasapura lake too

Another water body looks likely to join the list of Bengaluru's ‘snow lakes’. A former journalist was surprised to see froth over the walkway surrounding Kaggadasapura lake on Tuesday morning when he was on his daily walk.

"I saw froth coming up to several feet on the side of the walkway at 6.30 a.m. Next to the walkway, there is a small play area for children and an open air gym for the public. It is used by men and women," said K.V. Krishnaswamy, adding that the froth could be a severe health hazard for visitors and people living nearby.

Kaggadaspura resident Bimal Chandran, who has been active in lake conservation efforts, said that froth has been seen on the lake in the past after rains.