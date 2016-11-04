Bengaluru

Froth in Kaggadasapura lake too

Another water body looks likely to join the list of Bengaluru's ‘snow lakes’. A former journalist was surprised to see froth over the walkway surrounding Kaggadasapura lake on Tuesday morning when he was on his daily walk.

"I saw froth coming up to several feet on the side of the walkway at 6.30 a.m. Next to the walkway, there is a small play area for children and an open air gym for the public. It is used by men and women," said K.V. Krishnaswamy, adding that the froth could be a severe health hazard for visitors and people living nearby.

Kaggadaspura resident Bimal Chandran, who has been active in lake conservation efforts, said that froth has been seen on the lake in the past after rains.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:27:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Froth-in-Kaggadasapura-lake-too/article16435892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY