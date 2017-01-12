French DJ's concert cancelled

Controversy erupted over the cancellation of French DJ David Guetta’s concert, which was scheduled in the city for Thursday. Event organisers claimed that the concert had to be cancelled after Bengaluru police denied permission due to the “unsavoury incidents” that happened on New Year’s Eve.

APMC elections

However, the police said the denial of permission had nothing to do with the incidents. They cited the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee elections as the reason. They also said the organisers had approached them only two days ago for permission.

It all started when the CEO of Sunburn, organising the Guetta concert, claimed that the authorities recommended that it should not host the event, following the law and order situation that prevailed after the New Year Eve incidents.

The DJ is on a tour across Indian cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

Seemant Singh, IG of Police, Central Zone, said the APMC elections were scheduled on the same day as the concert. “The permission for the concert on Thursday was sought only on January 10. We need time to put security measures in place. They had also asked for an NOC to serve liquor. But our personnel were busy with the APMC polls as there were 170 booths in the Bengaluru rural police limits,” he told press persons. He said more than 20,000 people were expected for the event, and this meant more than 15,000 vehicles. “This would cause traffic snarls ... it is one of the stretches that leads to the international airport.”

Amit Singh, SP, Bengaluru Rural, said: “Though we denied permission on January 10 itself, we are not sure why they announced the cancellation so late.”

Shailendra Singh, organiser, Sunburn, said: “David Guetta was performing for a charity event to educate children in India. It is sad that the event was cancelled.”