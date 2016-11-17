Four youths arrested for assaulting cop near Nandi Hills

The Nandi police in Chickballapur district have arrested four youths on charges of assaulting a cop on duty.

The youths, who were travelling in a car at the base of Nandi Hills at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, were stopped by head constable Kenchalappa and asked where they were proceeding. The youths, who were said to be in an inebriated condition, instead of giving a proper explanation, assaulted Mr. Kenchalappa.

The police later arrested all the assailants, Prashanth, Naveenkumar, Suresh and Vinay. Nandi police have registered a case.