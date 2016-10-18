Four killed in road mishaps

Four persons including a Home Guard attached to Byatarayanapura traffic police were killed in separate road accidents on Monday.

47-year-old Venkatesh was killed when a speeding autorickshaw knocked him down while he was on a drunk-and-drive vehicle check near Timber Yard. According to the police Venkatesh was on duty along with his senior, Gopalakrishna. When he noticed the autorickshaw being driven in a rash and negligent manner, he tried to stop it. The driver, in a bid to escape, knocked down Venkatesh. Due to the impact Venkatesh was thrown up in the air and crashed on the road, sustaining severe head injuries. He was rushed to Victoria Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case of hit-and-run and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Flower vendors killed

Two flower vendors were killed on the spot when a private bus knocked down their motorcycle on Chamarajapet 4th Main Road on Monday.

Mahesh (21) of Kasturi Nagar and Yogesh (18) from Azad Nagar were heading to the City Market to buy flowers when a bus coming from Anekal knocked them down. The Chamarajapet traffic police have arrested the driver and seized the bus for further investigations.

A 22-year-old youth was killed on the spot when he lost control over his motorcycle and collided with a parked truck on Sadarahalli Gate in Chikkajala on Monday.

Damodaran, a native of Salem and working in a canteen at Kempegowda International Airport, was on his way home from work when the mishap occurred. The Chikkajala police are investigating .