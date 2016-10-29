Bengaluru

Four held on charge of selling cocaine

The HAL police have arrested a gang of four, including a woman, for allegedly peddling cocaine.

They have recovered 335 grams of cocaine, packed in small packets, worth Rs 10 lakh.

The suspects, Murshid (32), Babu Sheikh (35), Mubarak Saha (40) and Muneera Sheikh (35), are from West Bengal. Police said that they purchased drugs from their contact in Kolkata.

Their clientèle allegedly included students and professionals working in MNCs. Based on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Sadiq Pasha zeroed in on the gang.

This is the second drug racket busted this week.

On Wednesday, the Basavanagudi police arrested Abdul Rahman (31) and Barkath (22) from Shivajinagar and recovered 460 grams of drugs (amphetamine) worth Rs 7 lakh.

They claimed to have procured the drug from their contact in Shivajinagar.

The police are looking for the person who handed over the amphetamine to the duo.

