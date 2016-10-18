Four held for killing travel agency supervisor

The Sheshadripuram police have arrested a gang of four porters who hacked the supervisor of a private travel agency to death on October 12.
According to the police M. Chikkaiah, who was was working as supervisor at SRS Travels in Chamarajapet, used to earn a good sum in the form of commission by engaging porters to unloads goods at the travel agency office. The management recently sacked him from the job and appointed Lingaraju (38) in his place.
Chikkaiah decided to take revenge and with the help of his associates intercepted Lingaraju near a petrol bunk when the latter was returning home. The accused threw chilli powder into Lingaraju’s eyes before hacking him to death.
The Sheshadripuram police who took up investigation arrested Chikkaiah based on a tip-off from the employees. A detailed questioning led Chikkaiah to confess to the crime
