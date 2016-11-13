Bengaluru

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit’s son-in-law arrested

Bengaluru: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit’s son in law Imran Syed was arrested by Delhi police in Halasooru on Friday. Imran was arrested based on a complaint alleging domestic violence, filed by his wife Latika with the Delhi police. The police who had been tracking him for several days traced him to Halasooru where he was staying in a rented house.

