Foreign delegates visit Tumakuru TB centre

A foreign delegation comprising of policy makers, senior government officials, doctors and project managers visited Tumakuru District Tuberculosis Centre to study the Public Private Mix model of RNTCP(Revised National TB Control Programme) adopted by the District TB control officer in Tumakuru city on Wednesday.

The 13 delegates from four African countries (South Africa. Malawi, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso) including Chief Economist of African Development Bank Bineta Ba Diegne and Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ministry of Health, Zimbabwe, Dr. Robert Mudyiradima visited the District TB Control Centre as part of the "Knowledge Exchange visit" and saw the facilities provided to the patients at the Centre and were briefed about the PPM model using power point presentation by Dr. Sanath Kumar G.K., District TB Control Officer. Dr. Vijayashree Yellappa, faculty, Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, interacted with the delegates and gave a detailed talk on the project.

The Knowledge Exchange visit is sponsored by African Development Bank and supported by Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The delegation also spoke to private medical practitioners and laboratory technicians and other staff at the TB Centre.

The members of the delegation said that it was a good learning experience.

District Surgeon, Dr.Veerabhadraiah was also present during the interactive session.