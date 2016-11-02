Flight to Mumbai returns due to cabin pressure problem

A Mumbai-bound flight turned around and returned to Kempegowda International Airport a few minutes after its departure on Tuesday morning.

The Air India flight took off from the airport at 6.45 a.m. Nearly 15 minutes later, it turned around and made its way back to Bengaluru, said officials of KIAL. “There were some technical reasons. Operations were not disrupted at the airport,” said an official.

While Air India did not issue a statement, an official said there were ‘minor’ issues with equipment that maintain pressure in the cabin.

The flight took off for Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 11.45 a.m.