Five held for abducting, robbing man

The Siddapura police on Wednesday arrested a gang of five people who had abducted and robbed a bank employee near Lalbagh west gate on September 29.

According to the police, the accused — all in their 20s — intercepted Ramachandra, a SyndicateBank employee, at Lalbagh west gate on September 29 when he was returning home late from work. They allegedly abducted him, took him to an under-construction metro station building, assaulted him, and robbed him of a silver chain, a silver ring, and Rs. 1,500 in cash. The gang also took away his debit card, forced Ramachandra to reveal the PIN and withdrew Rs. 40,000 from his account.

Based on the complaint filed by Ramachandra hours after the incident, the police obtained the CCTV camera footage from the ATM where the accused had gone to withdraw the money and zeroed in on them. They are now verifying the criminal antecedents of the accused.

