Film screening on misuse of IPC 498A

Martyrs of Marriage, a documentary film on the misuse of the law on dowry, IPC 498A, directed by Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj, will be screened in the city on Saturday.

According to a release, the documentary throws light on the suffering of men and their families who have had to suffer extreme consequences because of the misuse of IPC 498A.

The first screening will be from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. It will be followed by a panel discussion from 4.45 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and the second screening from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. at GM Rejoyz, 8th Cross, 8th Main, Malleswaram.

