Few fuel stations dispense currency

The offer of drawing Rs. 2,000 in cash from petrol pumps using debit cards on SBI Point of Sale (POS) machines at petrol pumps had marginal impact on Friday.

Fuel stations in Bengaluru had no cash to offer, while some in Mysuru, Kolar and Chickaballapur in Karnataka served cardholders. The system failed to take off in Vijayawada. Outlets in Hyderabad said they were discussing the modalities with State Bank of India officials.

State Bank of India officials had claimed that anybody with an SBI debit card could swipe at outlets of State-run oil companies and collect cash, and the scheme could be made operational only in stations with SBI Point-of-Sale (POS) machines. Petrol stations in Bengaluru did not have SBI machines.

An HPCL spokesman in Mysuru said the company could dispense to customers if it got sufficient cash from banks.

On Friday, several customers in Bengaluru who went to petrol stations had to return disappointed. B.R. Ravindranath, president, Bangalore Petroleum Dealers Association, said, “We have not received an official notification. No one from oil companies or banks has explained the scheme.”

A senior SBI official said the scheme involved voluntary participation by the outlets.

In New Delhi, petrol stations across the National Capital Region did not dispense currency to debit card holders. Attendants at most petrol stations said that although they were aware of the decision, they had not received instructions.

SBI officials in Vijayawada held talks with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum to issue Rs. 2,000 in cash. “Distribution of cash may be done from Saturday,” said staff at an IOC pump. Customers in Telangana were awaiting Rs. 2,000 cash to be disbursed at petrol bunks that have Kisan Vikas Kendras (KVKs) to help the rural population, but people in the twin cities also made made enquiries hoping to get cash.