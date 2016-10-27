Farmers oppose flyover project

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade (KRRS) has urged the BDA to settle the compensation to farmers whose lands were notified in 2005 for the Peripheral Ring Road project before starting on the steel flyover. KRRS accused the BDA of neglecting the 65-km PRR project at the cost of the steel flyover.
KRRS president Kodihalli Chandrashekar has threatened that farmers, along with their cattle, would stage an indefinite dharna in front of the BDA office on November 9 if it fails to settle their dues.
The BDA had notified 1,950 acres for the PRR project, which is a non-starter. “As per the terms, farmers cannot take up any activity on this land and generate income. They are unable to meet their financial commitment as their money is blocked with the BDA,” said Mr. Chandrashekar. “If the government is not willing to go ahead with the PRR project, let it issue no objection certificate to farmers.”
