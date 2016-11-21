Farm waste to grow mushrooms

Utilising crop residue to cultivate mushrooms is one of the viable alternatives to disposing farm waste, according to Meera Pandey, principal scientist, Mushroom Research Laboratory, IIHR.

This, she said, apart from reducing air pollution and soil nutrient loss, would help in cultivating highly nutritious vegetables. Moreover, the spent mushroom substrate, generated after mushroom harvest, could be utilised to produce high quality vermicompost. “The substrate can also form a suitable raw material for industries involved in energy and alcohol production from biomass,” she added.