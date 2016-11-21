Farm waste to grow mushrooms

Utilising crop residue to cultivate mushrooms is one of the viable alternatives to disposing farm waste, according to Meera Pandey, principal scientist, Mushroom Research Laboratory, IIHR.
This, she said, apart from reducing air pollution and soil nutrient loss, would help in cultivating highly nutritious vegetables. Moreover, the spent mushroom substrate, generated after mushroom harvest, could be utilised to produce high quality vermicompost. “The substrate can also form a suitable raw material for industries involved in energy and alcohol production from biomass,” she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor