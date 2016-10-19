Family raises doubt about Malur police officer’s suicide, files complaint

The family members of M. Raghavendran, Circle Inspector of Police of Malur police station, who allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, have expressed doubts about the mysterious death.

There was work pressure and threats from politicians as well, the relatives said. His relationship with family was cordial and he was not chicken hearted, they claimed.

In a complaint lodged with Malur police, Raghavendran’s elder brother Mahesh demanded a high-level investigation in to his brother’s death.

“We have doubts over the death of Mr. Raghavendra,” he said in the complaint.

A case has been registered following the complaint, Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath told The Hindu on Wednesday.

According to sources, the forensic experts’ reports established that Raghavendran committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver.

However, it is too early to come to a conclusion about the reason that drove him to end his life.