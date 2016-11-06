Fake card makers in police net

Bengaluru: The Cottonpet police have arrested two people in Goa for making fake credit and debit cards by stealing bank information from genuine customers. The duo would make calls to unsuspecting targets posing as bank officials and extract bank account and card details.

The police team tracked down the suspects to Goa and seized Rs 10 lakh in cash. Police are now tracking some others who helped the men by providing card swiping machines to make purchases using the fake cards.

According to Deputy Commissioner (West) M.N. Anucheth, the arrested men are Nadim Shariff (30) from K.P. Agrahara in Bengaluru and Afzar Rehman from Mysuru. They were arrested from Goa by a team led by Inspector Kumaraswamy.

“The duo used to call people posing as bank employees and tell them that they need their bank details to upgrade their cards. Unsuspecting customers used to provide the information. With this data, the duo made fake debit/cards,” said the senior police officer.

Apart from this, they used to get bank details of people from websites abroad. “For one dollar, they used to be provided card details of 30 persons,” he said. They primarily used the cards to make purchases.

“They had tied up with some retailers to make purchases on their card swiping machines. The traders got a cut for every purchase,” he added.

The police seized hardware and software for making fake cards, cash and card swiping machines borrowed from retailers. “They are named in several cases in many States. It is a very big network. We are now tracking the retailers who provided the machines to the duo,” he said.

“Banks don’t ask for personal details on phone. People should not disclose them to anybody,” he said.