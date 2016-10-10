Extortionists who posed as journalists arrested

Two men who posed as journalists and allegedly extorted money from businessmen were arrested by the police on Sunday.

According to Thalaghattapura police, Rudrajit (28) of Chitradurga and Somasekhar (31) of Hubballi are graduates. They reside on Kanakpura Road.

“They used to pose as journalists and extort jewellers by threatening to publish negative news about them. They had fake identify cards of a private news channel,” said a police officer.

There are cases against the two in K.S. Layout and Mico Layout police stations.

“The two purchased gold chain from a jeweller in Thalaghattapura police limits. Later they approached the shopkeeper Bhukaram and said there was some fault in the chain and threatened to do a news report about the same,” said a police officer.

They demanded Rs. 50,000 to keep quiet, the police officer said. Bhukaram filed a case and the duo was nabbed. They have been remanded in judicial custody. “We have received complaints against them from other businessmen,” added the police officer.