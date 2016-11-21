Extension of train service

The Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City) Station-Kolar-Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City) Station (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains (no. 56525/56526) will be renumbered as no. 76526/76525 and extended up to Channapatna from November 21. According to a South Western Railway release issued here on Sunday, the Kolar-Channapatna (DEMU) (no. 76526) will leave Kolar at 6 a.m. and reach Channapatna at 11.05 a.m.
From Channapatna, the train (no. 76525) will leave at 4.15 a.m. and arrive at Kolar at 9 p.m., the release added.
