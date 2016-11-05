Explore ways to raise funds from HUDCO for UKP third phase: Minister

Water Resource Minister M.B. Patil has directed officials of his department to explore the possibilities of raising funds from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for implementing the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP).

The project was envisaged to to utilise the State’s share of 130 tmcft of water by rising the height of the Almatti reservoir, across the Krishna, to its full height of 524.24 m.

The Minister, who held a review meeting with senior-level officials of the department on Friday on the issue of acquisition of land for the UKP-III, told the officials to explore options of mobilising funds from HUDCO for completing the works costing over Rs. 50,000 crore, which included a land acquisition cost of over Rs. 36,000 crore.

A total of 1.2 lakh acres of land are needed for for the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project. A total of 5.25 lakh hectares of additional land would be brought under irrigation from implementing the third phase of the project, the Minister said.