Ex-MLA Narendra Babu to resign from Congress

N.L. Narendra Babu, former Congress MLA from the city, has decided to tender his resignation to the primary membership of the Congress party. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly twice and served as councillor in the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike thrice.

Mr. Babu said the party had sidelined him and had not assigned any responsibility. Though some candidates were defeated in the elections, they were rewarded with membership of the Legislative Council and appointed as heads of various government agencies, he said.

Sources in the Congress said Mr. Babu has decided to quit anticipating he would not get ticket to contest 2018 elections to the Legislative assembly from Mahalakshmi Layout constituency. He lost the 2013 elections. K. Gopalaiah, suspended from the JD(S), represents Mahalakshmi constituency . Sources said he might join the party.