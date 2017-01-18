Engineer jumps off running train, loses life

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old engineer died on Wednesday while trying to get down from a moving train that had slowed down near K.R. Puram.
Lakshmi Doraivari would take the Hosur-Banaswadi train every day to work. According to the police, she was a monthly pass-holder.
On Wednesday, around 9 a.m. Lakshmi tried to get down from the train, but slipped on the track and fell, sustaining severe head injuries.
Fellow passengers put her back on the train. At Banaswadi, police took charge and rushed her to Bowring Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The place where the accident took place is not a scheduled halt, but the train usually slows down for a few seconds. Commuters often jump out at that point to get to K.R. Puram bus stop, said the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor