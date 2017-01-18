Bengaluru

Engineer jumps off running train, loses life

The accident took place near K.R. Puram

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old engineer died on Wednesday while trying to get down from a moving train that had slowed down near K.R. Puram.

Lakshmi Doraivari would take the Hosur-Banaswadi train every day to work. According to the police, she was a monthly pass-holder.

On Wednesday, around 9 a.m. Lakshmi tried to get down from the train, but slipped on the track and fell, sustaining severe head injuries.

Fellow passengers put her back on the train. At Banaswadi, police took charge and rushed her to Bowring Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The place where the accident took place is not a scheduled halt, but the train usually slows down for a few seconds. Commuters often jump out at that point to get to K.R. Puram bus stop, said the police.

