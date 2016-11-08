Encroachment allegation against Jalahalli Air Force Station

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bengaluru Urban district deputy commissioner to constitute a committee to ascertain whether the Air Force Station, Jalahalli has encroached on a storm water drain (SWD) passing through Jalahalli.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. passed the order while disposing a PIL petition, filed by Venkatesh Nanjappa and other residents of the area.
The petitioners had alleged that IAF authorities had recently encroached on portions of the drain while commenced fencing. The encroachment would result in prevention of free flow of water from the area during rains. They also claimed that no action was initiated against the IAF despite complaints to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike, which merely lodged a complaint with the police.
A representation given to the IAF too did not serve any purpose, the petitioners claimed.
