Drunk youths in SUV create havoc

Drunk youths drove a SUV in a rash and negligent manner creating fear among the residents of T.P. Kailasam Road in Hanumanthnagar on Wednesday night. The SUV rammed into several vehicles parked on the roadside before ramming into a tree.

In a bid to escape the driver reversed the vehicle but lost control and ploughed into the compound wall of a house. Luckily no one was injured in the incident, but the occupants of the vehicle escaped, leaving behind the car.

The Basavanagudi traffic police rushed to the spot and seized the vehicle. A manhunt has been launched to nab the youths.