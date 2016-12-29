Driver who ran over police constable arrested

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police, on Thursday, arrested the truck driver who allegedly ran over a traffic constable at Sunkadakatte bus stop on Magadi Road on Monday.
According to the police, the suspect is Manjunath, a resident of Tavarekere near Magadi.
Constable Arun Kumar (30), attached to Kamakshipalya traffic police station, was run over by a lorry, loaded with stones, while he was instructing another lorry driver, who had parked his vehicle in a no-parking zone, to drive towards the police station.
Arun was shifted to a private hospital and subsequently to another hospital but succumbed to injuries. Police registered a case and arrested Manjunath. Manjunath claimed to have gone to the Dharmasthala temple after the accident. After staying there for a few days, he visited his sister’s place in Solur where he was nabbed and taken into custody.
