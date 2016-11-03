Dragon boat championship to begin in city today

Over the next few days, Ulsoor Lake will see a flurry of dragon boats as 25 teams, including several from the Indian Army, will participate in the All India Invitation Dragon Boat Championship. This is the first time Bengaluru is hosting the event.

Dragon boat races feature long decorated boats propelled by paddles and operated by large crews. Among the teams participating are the Madras Sappers Bangalore, Bengal Sappers Roorkee, Bombay Sappers Kirkee, The Regiment of Artillery, Hyderabad, as well as teams from Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab.

The championship, which will be on from Thursday to Sunday, will have three events — 1,000 metres, 500 metres and 200 metres — in three categories — men, women and mixed. The teams will have 10 paddlers to row the boat, one drummer to maintain timing, rhythm and synchronisation, and a coxswain to steer the boat.

Objective

The aim of the championship is to develop water sports in the State, country and among army men, and to motivate youth to pick up sports as a career choice, a statement from the Ministry of Defence said. The event will be organised by the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka, with the Madras Engineering Group and Centre also chipping in.

