Double whammy for farmers as northeast monsoon fails

With the “total failure” of northeast monsoon, it will be a double whammy for the farmers of Karnataka, who have already lost 50 per cent of their kharif crops owing to poor southwest monsoon.

Sources in the Agriculture Department told The Hindu on Friday that coverage of crops in rabi season had just crossed 50 per cent, with sowing on 18.03 lakh hectares, as against the targeted 32.25 lakh hectares.

As on November 11, the State received only 33.5 mm of rainfall from the northeast monsoon as against the normal rainfall of 157.2 mm, marking a deficit of 79 per cent.

A failed rabi crop will mean the fourth consecutive crop failure for State farmers in two years — kharif and rabi crop had failed in 2015, and kharif crop in 2016.

Farmers with heavy losses during the kharif season, were not ready to take further risk. This resulted in reduction of sowing area during the rabi season. Districts in the Cauvery catchment region received poor northeast rainfall, with a deficit of 81 per cent.

With 40 days gone by, farmers should have already started sowing rabi crops such as ragi, maize, Bengal gram, horse gram, field beans and pulses, but the poor rainfall seems to have weakened their optimism.

Moreover, sown rabi crops such as paddy, jowar, Bengal gram, safflower, wheat, and cotton have been affected owing to dry weather, officials said.

Of the 176 taluks, the State government has declared 139 of them drought-hit. The Central team visited the State and assessed the damage to various crops in different districts. Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda has urged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to be liberal this year while announcing relief under the National Disaster Relief Fund to the State.