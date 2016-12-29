Don’t de-register medical practitioners for now, HC tells KMC

Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday directed the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) not to de-register until further orders the doctors who are members of the Indian Medical Association’s Karnataka Chapter for not submitting applications for renewal of registration before the December 31 deadline.

However, the court declined to stay the norm that mandates a registered medical practitioner to produce a certificate for having attended a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme for not less than one hundred hours.

Justice Aravind Kumar passed the interim order on a petition filed by IMA-Karnataka Chapter and some doctors.

The petitioners contended that though the KMC Act was amended four years ago, the norms were being enforced suddenly through an intimation issued on December 14, 2016 sans publication of any regulation in this regard in the gazette.

The petitioners pointed out that there are around 1.19 lakh medical practitioners in the State. They have to wait in a long queue for submitting their applications defore the deadline.

However, the counsel for KMC pointed out that around 80 per cent of medical practitioners have already submitted their applications.

Jayachandra not to be released till January 2, says HC

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday extended till January 2 its earlier interim direction issued to prison authorities not to release S.C. Jayachandra, suspended chief project officer of the State Highway Development Project, from judicial custody.

Justice K. Somashekar passed the interim order while hearing a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had moved the High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted by a special court to Mr. Jayachandra in a money laundering case.

The case was registered after lakhs of rupees in new Rs. 2,000 currency and documents related to assets worth crores of rupees were seized from his house by the Income Tax Department recently.