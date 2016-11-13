Did you get change for Rs. 2,000?

The long wait for cash, which ended for some lucky people when they got hold of the new, purple-pink Rs. 2,000 notes, did not mean an end to their misery.

Those who had only the new notes but little else soon realised that normalcy would take a while to return to their lives. Attempts at cash transactions using the new notes were in vain as vendors and shopkeepers could not offer loose change for the high denomination note.

Vimal Jose was one of those who got the new notes, but could not use it — not to travel by an autorickshaw, not to buy a dosa at his local darshini or vegetables from street vendors.

Ananya. Y. thought she had won the first round by locating a bank in the central business district which did not have a queue spilling on to the road. “I handed over eight Rs. 500 notes in return for two Rs. 2,000 notes. The funny part was we saw the manager handing out Rs. 100 notes to a girl. When I asked why the others were not getting the smaller denomination notes, he told us helplessly that the girl was his daughter,” she said, recalling the humour amidst the clamour for notes of smaller denominations.

The real benefit of the notes for some was the novelty factor. “I got two Rs. 2,000 notes. I knew I will not be using them for a while until things settle down. So when a colleague said he had not yet made the trip to the bank, I readily lent him one of the notes. I will still have to survive on the few Rs. 100 notes that I have left with me for the next couple of days,” said Bhavana. S.