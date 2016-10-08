Defence barred from obstructing access to BMRCL land

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday restrained defence authorities from obstructing access to or interfering with the land belonging to Namma Metro project near the police parade ground between M.G. Road and Cubbon Road where metro line and other allied maintenance service infrastructure facilities have been built by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL).

Justice A.S. Bopanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by the BMRCL, complaining that representatives of the General Officer, Commanding Karnataka & Kerala Sub-Area, had on October 6 “illegally” erected poles for the purpose of fencing and posted a few armed guards for supervision for erecting poles around its properties on the “false” claim that land belongs to the defence authority.

Maintenance affected

“The high-handed illegal action of the defence authorities would seriously affect the operation of metro rail and would seriously hamper maintenance work of underground utilities, thereby affecting the safety of rails and directly affecting public interest and safety of travellers. It may result in closure of metro services itself,” the BMRCL said in its petition.

It was pointed out in the petition that the land, measuring measuring 41,732.3 sq. m belonging to the State government, was handed over to the BMRCL way back in 2009. And in 2015, the defence authorities started communicating through letters claiming that the land belonged to them. Despite several responses along with land related documents, the defence authorities started asserting their claim without any iota of documents and started threatening with legal action if the land was not vacated, the BMRCL said in the petition.

“Instead of taking recourse to legal remedies and resolution of dispute between the parties, the defence authorities have chosen to take law into its own hands by threatening to dispossess by use of force,” BMRCL claimed.