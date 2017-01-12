David Guetta Bengaluru concert: police claim APMC election as reason for no permission

In the wake of a controversy surrounding the cancellation of a concert by French DJ David Guetta in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Bengaluru Rural police claimed that the programme was denied permission due to the APMC election and not due to ‘law and order’ situation as claimed by the organisers.

The DJ is on a tour across Indian cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. A concert of his, organised by Sunburn, was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru rural police limits on January 12.

However on January 12 morning, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, allegedly made a statement that the event was cancelled. He claimed that due to the law and order situation in Bengaluru, in the wake of events that took place on New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the concert.

“We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence the concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” he allegedly said in the statement.

Clarifying the police’s stand behind denying permission for the event, Seemant Singh, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, said that it was due to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) elections that was scheduled on the same day of the concert.

“The permission for the concert on January 12 was sought for only on December 10. We need time to put security measures in place to prevent law and order problems. They had also asked for NOC for serving liquor in the party. But our personnel were busy with the APMC polls as there were 170 booths in the Bengaluru rural police limits,” said Mr. Singh.

He said that for the event more than 20,000 persons were expected and this meant more than 15,000 vehicles. “This will cause traffic snarls too and it is one of the stretches that leads to the International Airport,” he added.

Amit Singh, Superintendent of police, Bengaluru Rural, said that this was not the first time the organisers were holding such an event. “Last two years, they took permission well in advance. Though we denied permission on January 10 itself, we are not sure why they announced about the cancellation so late,” he said.

Meanwhile Shailendra Singh, organiser, Sunburn, said that it was unfortunate that the event was cancelled. “We have been organising events for the past 15 years. David Guetta was performing for a charity event to educate children in India. It is sad that the event was cancelled,” he said.