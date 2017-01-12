David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert cancelled

A scheduled concert by French DJ David Guetta in Bengaluru on Thursday night has been scrapped, with the organisers citing “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve.

The DJ is on a four-city tour. After Bengaluru, he is supposed to go to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled in the city. We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence the concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

The organisers said they hope to “reschedule” the concert if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.

“Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule,” Mr. Singh said.

Police claim APMC election as reason

The Bengaluru Rural police claimed that the programme was denied permission due to the APMC election and not due to ‘law and order’ situation as claimed by the organisers.

“The permission for the concert on January 12 was sought for only on January 10. We need time to put security measures in place to prevent law and order problems. They had also asked for NOC for serving liquor in the party. But our personnel were busy with the APMC polls as there were 170 booths in the Bengaluru rural police limits,” said Seemant Singh, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone.