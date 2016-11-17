Bengaluru

Date extended

Following the difficulties faced by candidates in paying fee in post offices, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has extended the last date till November 24 for certain examinations. According to a release, the KPSC had given time till November 18 for paying fee for candidates selected for the main examinations for 162 posts of Assistant Controller (Group-A) and Auditor Officer (Group B) in the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department. It had also told the candidates selected for the main examinations for 25 posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests in Karnatka State Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, to pay the examination fee by November 16.



Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 4:19:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Date-extended/article16644259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY