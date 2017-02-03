Dasanapura APMC president, his driver shot at

Bike-borne men opened fired at Dasanapura Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) president Kadabagere Srinivas in broad day light near Kogilu cross signal in Yelahanka on Friday.

Mr. Srinivas was in his car when the incident happened. Both he and his driver Murthy sustained injuries and were rushed to a private hospital, where their condition is said to be critical. The duo had come to the city and were returning home when the assailant followed them on bike.

According to the police, the assailant followed Mr. Srinivas’s car and fired six rounds at them when the car stopped at the signal.

The Yelahanka police rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed probe. They are also verifying the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

The police suspect professional rivalry.