Dasanapura APMC president, his driver shot at

Bike-borne men opened fired at Dasanapura Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) president Kadabagere Srinivas in broad day light near Kogilu cross signal in Yelahanka on Friday.
Mr. Srinivas was in his car when the incident happened. Both he and his driver Murthy sustained injuries and were rushed to a private hospital, where their condition is said to be critical. The duo had come to the city and were returning home when the assailant followed them on bike.
According to the police, the assailant followed Mr. Srinivas’s car and fired six rounds at them when the car stopped at the signal.
The Yelahanka police rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed probe. They are also verifying the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.
The police suspect professional rivalry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor