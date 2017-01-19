Dalit youth stripped, beaten up for harassing minor girl

A Dalit youth was stripped and beaten up by a group of people belonging to Other Backward Classes on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a girl in Gubbi town of Tumakuru district.

Even as local Dalit leaders staged a protest, the police on Wednesday evening arrested the girl’s father and two of his friends.

According to the police, the girl, a Class 9 student, had complained to her parents that Abhishek, an autorickshaw driver, was harassing her. On Tuesday morning, her father along with a group of men took Abhishek to a farmhouse where they trashed him. They then dumped him on the outskirts of the town. They also draped a garland of slippers and hung a slate around his neck bearing the words “You meet this fate if you harass Gubbi girls”.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said, “Prime facie, the youth was harassing the girl. But what the accused have done is not acceptable.” She added that more arrests would be made soon and no counter-complaint had been filed by the girl’s parents.

Leaders of Dalit community staged a protest demonstration in Gubbi town demanding that the police take action. “It is an inhuman incident and the girl was in touch with the youth for the past few months. She was speaking to him and sending messages through WhatsApp,” said Dalit leader Chikkanna.S.

However, the police are still to corroborate these claims. “We will know the full story only after we have completed our investigations,” said Ms. Pant. She added that the youth’s condition was stable barring some bruises on his body and an injury on his lower lip. He has been shifted to the Tumakuru district government hospital from Gubbi.