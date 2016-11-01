Crowning glory: Bengaluru barber popularises Kannada literature

He belongs to the Bhajantri community and comes from a lineage of nadaswara players. A hairstylist by profession, he has been honoured for his social service at the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan. What is the connection between sahitya (literature) and hairdressing, you wonder? Walk in to V. Harish’s New Modern Bombay Men’s Parlour on Southend Road at Basavanagudi and you would be amazed at the modest shop lined with photos of most Kannada literary personalities, along with rows of books stacked for distribution.

The writers and their works are popularised here by taking their identities beyond their pens. It’s their hairstyle, beard, eyebrow and facial looks that have been observed keenly by Harish’s family since his father’s time, when they were hairdressers to well-known personalities, including stalwarts such as Nittur Srinivasa Rao, G.S. Shivarudrappa, and Chandrashekhar Patil - popularly known as Champa .

A master at work

Mr. Harish (59), who charges Rs. 100 for cutting and shaving, has been a barber for 40 years. He never went to school nor enrolled in any formal diploma in hairstyling, instead imbibing the nuances of the art from his father Basavanagudi Venkateshappa, turning them into his signature cuts and styles.

At his salon, customers can choose between a Kuvempu mushroom cut, a Shivaram Karanth scissor cut, Girish Karnad’s thread-like thick eyebrow, Chandrashekara Kambara’s face bleach, Masti’s machine cut, Gokak’s oil massage, or Da. Ra. Bendre’s silken shave. Rajkumar’s make-up is also done. “I wish I had done Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan’s hairstyling,” Mr. Harish says.

Distributing books

“Karnataka has been lucky. Our Jnanpith awardees, Rashtrakavis and many other poets and writers such as Kuvempu, Shivaram Karanth, Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, Nisar Ahmed, Master Hirannaiah, U.R. Ananthamurthy, Girish Karnad, and others have distinct styles that can be underlined. In my passion to create awareness for their work and do my bit for popularising Kannada, I have been projecting these styles, which writers wore to publicise them as heritage Karnataka styles. Also, during the one month of Rajyotsava, I distribute Kannada books to nearly 60 plus people a day,” says Mr. Harish.

This Rajyotsava month too will see Harish and his sons H. Girish and H. Venkatesh, and his brother T. Sudarshan distributing nearly 2,000 books in Kannada for their customers. “It is 35 years since my father attended to the hairdressing for 94-year-old freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, 108-year-old Sudhakar Chaturvedi and 104-year-old lexicographer Venkatasubbaiah. As a family, we feel blessed to be taking forward this art of hairdressing and facial beauty,” says Girish, adding that even the ‘Dhoni cut’ and ‘Kohli cut’ that people ask for are like the good old Kuvempu and Karanth cuts.

Deserves recognition

That’s not all. The Harish family takes up free hairdressing for hundreds of people at orphanages and old age homes as a regular service on actors Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan’s birthdays. No wonder writers such as Baragur Ramachandrappa, Pundalika Halambi, Champa, and G.S. Shivarudrappa have often said Mr. Harish’ s service needs to be recognised.