Councillor seeks resolution of deadlock over road

Bengaluru: The deadlock over access to the road connecting Modi Garden to Dinnur Main Road continues to affect residents.

Defence personnel - on December 5 - deployed an earthmover amid heavy security to cover the asphalted stretch, which falls under the ownership of the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC), with gravel and rock.

On Thursday, the councillor of Devarajeevanahalli R. Sampath Raj sought formation of a three-member committee comprising BBMP officials and defence personnel to resolve the deadlock. Mayor G. Padmavathi promised to raise the issue with the Defence Ministry.

The road was constructed after getting permission from the PRTC, Mr. Sampath claimed. "We took up black topping this year, since not doing so would be contempt of court," he said. However, defence personnel dismantled the road saying that permission for a permanent road had not been given, he alleged.

Incidentally, residents of Modi Garden and the PRTC reached a settlement in the Karnataka High Court in 2012. As per the agreement, commuters taking Kaval Byrasandra Road could access Modi Garden Layout through a road formed by defence authorities. According to the High Court order, defence authorities had the option of maintaining the road or hand it over to the BBMP.

Residents have been fighting for proper road connectivity for more than a decade, said Suryakanth Shekhar, a resident of Modi Garden. "Work had been going on for the last three months, but the PRTC personnel brought in heavy security and destroyed what was done," said Mr. Shekhar.

Defence authorities did not respond to the email sent by The Hindu in this regard.