Bengaluru

Convocation: Applications invited

Bangalore University has invited eligible candidates for the 52nd annual convocation.

Application forms can be obtained from the colleges or downloaded fromwww.attristech.com/bu. According to a release, the last date for submission of applications without fine is November 25 and with fine of Rs. 200 is November 30.

The last date for submission of applications by colleges to the university is December 1. Candidates who have been declared successful in their degree examinations conducted by the university during May/June 2016 and have paid the convocation fee along with the exam fee need not apply.

