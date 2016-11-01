Charity and concern for animals was an important part in the life of 51-year old Surendra Kumar Parchuri.
“He had adopted 56 stray dogs that had physical disabilities,” said his cousin Captain Chowdary, who had alerted the police after being informed about the murder by the household help.
A few years ago, Surendra had moved into an independent bungalow in Sanjay Nagar from a rented house in R.T. Nagar. “He leased two acres in Devanahalli and built a shelter for 20 dogs. The remaining dogs lived with him in Sanjay Nagar,” said Captain Chowdary, adding that the deceased had received many awards for his philanthropy.
His body was handed over to his family on Monday after the post mortem.
