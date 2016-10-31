Bengaluru

Colleges in a flutter over UGC’s push for Ph.D. programmes in AYUSH

Authorities grappling with the problem of identifying resource persons and faculty members

Universities across the State are concerned over a direction by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to introduce AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) discipline so that candidates can register for Ph.D. and avail fellowship through the AYUSH Research Council.

While the move is expected to improve research in the field, university authorities are grappling with the problem of identifying resource persons and faculty for the programme.

Several institutions in the State do not offer AYUSH programmes at all. In the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) alone, just 73 of the 650 affiliated institutions have the facilities to offer Ph.D. programmes as per UGC’s suggestion.

“Finding faculty for AYUSH programmes is not an easy task. Moreover, we don’t even have undergraduate or postgraduate programmes in AYUSH, so how can we offer Ph.D. programmes. It is certainly not feasible or practical,” an official of Bangalore University said.

The UGC, in a circular issued recently to Vice-Chancellors, said all varsities should enrol candidates for Ph.D. programmes as the Ministry of AYUSH aims to develop AYUSH systems to imbibe scientific interventions in the field. The circular said the Ministry of AYUSH wants to encourage research and has established five autonomous research organisations for the purpose. The councils have been set up to conduct clinical and basic research studies and they intend to sponsor 200 candidates annually for Ph.D. programmes.

K.S. Ravindranath, RGUHS, said 73 of the 650 institutions that were offering programmes under AYUSH could start Ph.D. programmes immediately.

“But other institutions will not be able to offer the programme as there aren’t specialists. There is a need for qualified faculty to guide them and it is not practically possible to start them in all colleges or varsities,” he added.

He, however, maintained that kicking off research in institutions having AYUSH programmes would help in giving a boost to these subjects as there is very little research in the field, particularly in the area of chronic diseases.



