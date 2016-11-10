College student commits suicide

A 20-year-old student committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Mudalapalya in Vijayanagar on Wednesday.

Naveen Kumar was a II year BA student at a government college in Vijayanagar and living with his parents. He did not go to college and reportedly hanged himself. The incident came to light when his parents returned home from work in the evening.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Naveen was in a relationship with a girl in college and broke up recently. He was under depression and this could be the reason behind his extreme step, a senior police officer said.