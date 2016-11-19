Collection of fine for traffic violations picking up

In a move to reduce stress on motorists and its personnel, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have requested State Bank of Mysore (SBM) to accept old notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations.
“We deposit the fine amount in the SBM. If they accept the old notes, we will also start accepting it,” said a senior traffic police officer. Ever since the demonetisation last week, traffic policemen were finding it difficult to collect fines for violations.
After a lull for a few days, there are signs of improvement in the collection of spot fines. The fine collection was lowest on November 13.
On November 13, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Hithendra had announced that motorists could pay fines later if they did not have the money.
“But now, if a motorist does not have the money, we either issue a notice and keep the vehicle or original documents, which are returned once the fine is paid,” said a police officer.
Meanwhile, both the police and motorists feel the need for e-wallets or card swiping machines.
