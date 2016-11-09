Coaching for NEET on the anvil

The State government is planning to provide coaching for I and II pre-university science stream students to succeed in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the CBSE for admissions to undergraduate medical course.
Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil told presspersons here on Tuesday that coaching would be started for students of Hyderabad Karnataka region on a pilot basis from the next academic year. Tenders would be called for supplying study material required for the coaching.
He said the Medical Council of India had been urged to increase the quota of MBBS seats in six government medical colleges in the State from 100 to 150 from the next academic year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor