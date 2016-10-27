Classrooms demolished by unknown persons

Bengaluru: Two classrooms of a government school building at Mahadeva Kodigehalli in Bagalur were demolished by unidentified persons early this week. The building belongs to the Government Lower Primary School at Mahadeva Kodigehalli. However, the classrooms were not being used this academic year.
The school was established in 1938. Vijayakumar S., assistant teacher, said that the school has 14 students in classes one to five. “We have two sites, which have two classrooms each. Due to low student strength, we have been conducting classes on a site located in the village.” The classrooms that were demolished on Sunday night are around 400 metres away on a one-acre plot.
Srinivas R., Block Education Officer, North Range 4 said that a complaint has been registered at Bagalur Police Station. Terming the incident as unfortunate, School Development and Monitoring Committee President Shivanna said that there is a need for the police to investigate the case and ensure that the accused are penalised.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor