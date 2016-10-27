Bengaluru

Classrooms demolished by unknown persons

Two classrooms of a government school building at Mahadeva Kodigehalli in Bagalur were demolished by unidentified persons early this week. The building belongs to the Government Lower Primary School at Mahadeva Kodigehalli.

However, the classrooms were not being used this academic year.

The school was established in 1938. Vijayakumar S., assistant teacher, said that the school has 14 students in classes one to five. “We have two sites, which have two classrooms each. Due to low student strength, we have been conducting classes on a site located in the village.” The classrooms that were demolished on Sunday night are around 400 metres away on a one-acre plot.

Srinivas R., Block Education Officer, North Range 4 said that a complaint has been registered at Bagalur Police Station. Terming the incident as unfortunate, School Development and Monitoring Committee President Shivanna said that there is a need for the police to investigate the case and ensure that the accused are penalised.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:13:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Classrooms-demolished-by-unknown-persons/article16082603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY