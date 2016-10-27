Classrooms demolished by unknown persons

Two classrooms of a government school building at Mahadeva Kodigehalli in Bagalur were demolished by unidentified persons early this week. The building belongs to the Government Lower Primary School at Mahadeva Kodigehalli.

However, the classrooms were not being used this academic year.

The school was established in 1938. Vijayakumar S., assistant teacher, said that the school has 14 students in classes one to five. “We have two sites, which have two classrooms each. Due to low student strength, we have been conducting classes on a site located in the village.” The classrooms that were demolished on Sunday night are around 400 metres away on a one-acre plot.

Srinivas R., Block Education Officer, North Range 4 said that a complaint has been registered at Bagalur Police Station. Terming the incident as unfortunate, School Development and Monitoring Committee President Shivanna said that there is a need for the police to investigate the case and ensure that the accused are penalised.