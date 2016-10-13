Citizens seek explanation from Vision Group

‘Concerned citizens’, led by theatre person Prakash Belawadi, have written an open letter to members of the Bengaluru Vision Group asking them specific questions about the steel flyover and their opinion on the project.

“The purpose of the group was to improve life of Bengalureans by ushering reforms in infrastructure and systems, resource mobilisation, transparent governance, especially e-governance solutions, and increased participation of citizens, organisations and industry members. As Vision Group members, you are perceived as custodians and trustees of citizens' interests - now and in the future,” the letter said.

But Mohandas Pai, who has already replied to the letter, objected to the ‘abuse’ the group had been subjected to on the issue. “All these people have misconceived notions about the vision group. The government seeks inputs from various sources and the vision group is one of them. It is an advisory body constituted by the government and the government is not bound to accept its advice,” he said.

However, members did not shy away from expressing reservations about the proposed steel bridge. “The alignment proposed is not the best one and must be linked to the elevated road and not as a standalone project. It has to be part of the network,” he said.

While V. Ravichandar added that the issue had not been on the agenda of the vision group, R.K. Mishra said they had disagreed on the proposed alignment and suggested an alternate alignment from Balekundi Circle to Hebbal via Cantonment. “We were promised that this alternative alignment will be considered by the BDA and they will get back to us. We are waiting to hear from them,” he said in his response.

“The steel flyover has not been a subject of discussion at the Vision Group. In fact, those of us who are privy to this proposal have objected to the proposed alignment and have asked for alternatives...We were assured that the bureaucrats would evaluate the options but nothing has happened so far,” says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, member, Bengaluru Vision Group.