Citizens notice inhumane treatment of sheep

Bengaluru: An alert group of commuters stopped a truck transporting sheep/goats allegedly in an inhumane manner from the city to Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening.

The truck was taken to the Cubbon Park police station where a complaint was lodged against the truck driver and the owner. Some of the animals had died and had been lying next to living sheep, estimated to be 150 in number.

“We followed the truck from Hebbal and passed through six junctions before managing to stop the driver near Infantry Road. There was another group, which noticed the horrific way in which the animals were being transported. Many of the animals were tied up on the roof of the truck,” said one of the complainants.

Transportation of livestock meant for slaughter is covered under the eleventh amendment to rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The rules state that vehicles must be licensed by the Regional Transport Officer and must have a permanent partition to prevent overloading. At least 0.3 sq meter must be provided for sheep and goats. It is also compulsory to make proper drainage arrangements for the animals, besides providing wooden battens on the floor to prevent slippage.

However, awareness about the rules remains low and animal transporters continue to flout rules. The truck stopped on Saturday had a protruding cage and one in the undercarriage.

The Cubbon Park police have registered an FIR. “We are talking to various shelters to see where the animals can be accommodated,” a senior police officer said.