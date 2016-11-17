Chief Minister skips the event

Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s presence at the wedding not only surprised the police on duty , but also senior police officers in the department. He made it to the event as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah abstained from it, as he was touring drought-hit districts.

A top police officer said the visit would not only send a “wrong signal” but also affect his party as some members are raising questions over the wedding expenses. It may be interpreted as G. Janardhan Reddy having “the blessings of the State government and the police in particular”. “It is discouraging for many officers, as the Home Minister, who represents the Police Department, attended the wedding,” a senior police officer said. Dr, Parameshwara later said his visit was out of courtesy.