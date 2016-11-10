Chaotic scenes as mortal remains brought ashore

The sight of orange dingies heading to the shore confirmed the worst for Raghav Uday’s family, who were camping at T.G. Halli for three days in despair.

As the body was being brought, the wails of Asha V., his sister, and her family split the air.

Earlier in the day, during the visit of Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Urban) V. Shankar, she clearly blamed the production unit for not having taken basic precaution, including harnesses or life jackets, which perhaps could have saved her brother’s life.

The discovery of the body, nearly 48 hours after the incident, sparked chaotic scenes on the banks where relatives, friends, Sandalwood actors and media personnel had been camping since the incident.

The ambulance, which bore the body, found it difficult to move due to the surging crowd and instead, did an U-turn and stopped a few feet away and a post-mortem was performed at a temporary shelter.

Through the day, Kannada actors, including Shivarajkumar, Bullet Prakash, Yash, Sharan, Sathish Ninasam, among others, visited the site to console the family.

Actor Duniya Vijay, who survived the jump, was at the site overseeing the rescue as well as offered to help arrange the funeral rites of Uday.

Home Minister visit

Among the visitors was Home Minister G. Parameshwara who was upset with the lack of safety measures during the shoot.

“We will issue guidelines on the safety measures to be taken during future film shoots. In this case, there were many violations of the conditions, and strict action will be taken,” he said.

After interacting with family members, he said the issue of compensation for the two victims will be taken up with the Chief Minister. The cost of the entire search operations will be borne by the State government.