Central team visits drought-hit Tumakuru

A three-member team from the Centre visited the drought-hit villages of Tumakuru, Koratagere, Madhugiri and Pavagada taluks on Thursday to study the drought condition and assess the crop loss in the district.

A power point presentation was given to the team - comprising Kamal Chauhan, Deputy Director, Power, New Delhi, Ganesh Ram, Research officer, NITI Aayog, New Delhi and L. Chatru Naik, Deputy General Manager, Food Corporation of India, Bengaluru - at the Deputy Commissioner's office. Deputy Commissioner K.P. Mohan Raj, Zilla Panchayat CEO Shantharam, District-in-charge minister T.B. Jayachandra and Member of Parliament S.P. Muddahanumegowda explained the problems faced by the drought-hit district.

Mr. Mohan Raj said at least one Goshala has to be opened in each Hobli of the district.

Out of 4,35,013 hectares, sowing has been done in 3,13,535 hectares. Area affected by dry spell during Kharif season was 2,42,414 hectares and there was more than 33 percent crop loss in 2,19,266 hectares, he said.

Drinking water

Of 5,336 habitations 768 habitations are facing severe drinking water problem and 200-300 habitations would have to be supplied drinking water in the future through tankers said Mr. Shantharam.

He said due to consecutive droughts water table level had come down and the worst affected taluks were Pavagada, Sira, Madhugiri, Koratagere and Chikkanayakanahalli.

In Beladhara village, the team visited the field of Rangaswamaiah of Masanipalya, where the ragi crop had dried completely due to drought.

In Jumpenahalli of Koratagere taluk, the farmers told the team that the groundnut crops and maize had dried due to drought.

The district administration demanded Rs. 366 crore from the Union government to provide relief to the drought-hit district.