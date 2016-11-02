Central team to tour drought-hit areas from today

A Central team will tour the drought-hit districts in the State for three days from Wednesday to assess the damage to crops following deficient rainfall.

The members would visit Chitradurga, Ballari, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere, Ramanagaram, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Chickballapur, Kolar, and Bengaluru Rural districts, official sources said.

The State government has declared 110 taluks as drought-hit and has sought Rs. 3,375 crore compensation from the Centre for providing relief to farmers.