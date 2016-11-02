Central team to tour drought-hit areas from today

A Central team will tour the drought-hit districts in the State for three days from Wednesday to assess the damage to crops following deficient rainfall.
The members would visit Chitradurga, Ballari, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere, Ramanagaram, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Chickballapur, Kolar, and Bengaluru Rural districts, official sources said.
The State government has declared 110 taluks as drought-hit and has sought Rs. 3,375 crore compensation from the Centre for providing relief to farmers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor